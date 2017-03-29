Calix AXOS Standardizes OSS/BSS Integration - " Ushers in...

Calix, Inc. , the world leader in Subscriber Driven Intelligent Access, today announced that leading customer management and billing solutions provider GLDS is leveraging the AXOS common service model and standards based interfaces to achieve a revolutionary "integrate once, deploy often" business transformation. AXOS, the only true SDA , removes the shackles of recurring OSS/BSS integration costs by allowing service providers to integrate AXOS without the burden of massive custom IT and development costs.

