BT Gets Record Fine Over Late Network Installations for Rivals

BT Group Plc will pay about 342 million pounds in fines and compensation after the former phone monopoly failed to adequately reimburse other providers for delays installing high-speed broadband cables. The U.K. communications regulator Ofcom ordered BT to pay a record 42-million-pound fine for reducing compensation to other companies that rely on its network when it didn't deliver business ethernet services on time, according to a statement late Sunday.

