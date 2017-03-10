BT Agrees to Split Off U.K. Network U...

BT Agrees to Split Off U.K. Network Unit Into Separate Entity 36 minutes ago

BT Group Plc agreed to legally split off its Openreach network division into a separate entity as demanded by Britain's telecommunications regulator, a victory of sorts for the phone carrier's rivals though not as complete a breakup as they had sought. Openreach will have its own staff, management, strategy and a "legal purpose to serve all of its customers equally," the regulator, Ofcom, said in a "BT has agreed to all of the changes needed to address Ofcom's competition concerns," the regulator said.

Chicago, IL

