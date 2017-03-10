BT Agrees to Split Off U.K. Network Unit Into Separate Entity 36 minutes ago

BT Group Plc agreed to legally split off its Openreach network division into a separate entity as demanded by Britain's telecommunications regulator, a victory of sorts for the phone carrier's rivals though not as complete a breakup as they had sought. Openreach will have its own staff, management, strategy and a "legal purpose to serve all of its customers equally," the regulator, Ofcom, said in a "BT has agreed to all of the changes needed to address Ofcom's competition concerns," the regulator said.

