Brexit write-down hits Deutsche Telekom's annual profit
Deutsche Telekom says a hefty write-down due to the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union has weighed on its 2016 profits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC