Bell completes takeover of MTS
Bell MTS will maintain current MTS wireless price plans for at least 12 months, Bell said Friday. The $3.9-billion deal will see Bell pick up approximately 710,000 wireless, internet and internet protocol TV customers in Manitoba, representing an increase of five per cent in its total broadband service subscribers.
