Australia couple are 1st foreigners to own US radio stations
The Federal Communications Commission recently approved a request by Australians Richard and Sharon Burns to increase their interest in a number of radio stations, including those that broadcast from this site shown in Juneau, ... JUNEAU, Alaska - An Australian couple with roots in Alaska has bought more than two dozen radio stations in three states, marking the first time federal regulators have allowed full foreign ownership of U.S. radio stations. The Federal Communications Commission recently approved a request by Richard and Sharon Burns through their company Frontier Media to increase their interest in 29 radio stations in Alaska, Texas and Arkansas from 20 percent to 100 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC