Australia couple are 1st foreigners to own US radio stations

The Federal Communications Commission recently approved a request by Australians Richard and Sharon Burns to increase their interest in a number of radio stations, including those that broadcast from this site shown in Juneau, ... JUNEAU, Alaska - An Australian couple with roots in Alaska has bought more than two dozen radio stations in three states, marking the first time federal regulators have allowed full foreign ownership of U.S. radio stations. The Federal Communications Commission recently approved a request by Richard and Sharon Burns through their company Frontier Media to increase their interest in 29 radio stations in Alaska, Texas and Arkansas from 20 percent to 100 percent.

