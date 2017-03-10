Atos and Siemens expand their strateg...

Atos and Siemens expand their strategic relationship to provide...

9 hrs ago Read more: Digital Game Developer

Atos and Siemens expand their strategic relationship to provide cybersecurity solutions for utilities, oil and gas industry in the U.S. - The Atos-Siemens alliance, founded in 2011, forms one of the largest strategic relationships ever between a global engineering company and a global IT provider. /PRNewswire/ -- Atos, a global leader in digital services, and Siemens, a global engineering leader, announce today they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and will leverage their portfolios to help customers establish an integrated first line of defense against cyber-attacks .

Chicago, IL

