America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 2,721,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 817,797 shares during the period.

