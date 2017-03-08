Agencies reporting 911 outage for AT&...

Agencies reporting 911 outage for AT&T customers across US

12 hrs ago

Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states around the U.S. are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones. A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company is aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

