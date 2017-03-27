Activist seeks to purchase internet histories of lawmakers, CEOs

An internet privacy activist has started a GoFundMe account to buy the internet histories of legislators, members of Congress and telecommunications executives who helped pass S.J. Resolution 34 , With President Donald Trump expected to approve, the resolution could mean an end to internet privacy for customers of broadband and other telecommunications services and would allow companies including Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell individuals' online search histories for commercial use. "Thanks to the Senate for passing S.J.Res 34, now your internet history can be bought," Chattanooga-based activist Adam McElhaney writes on the GoFundMe page he started Monday with a goal of raising $10,000.

