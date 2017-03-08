911 outage for AT&T customers in at least 14 states resolved
After various law enforcement and government agencies across the country reported that AT&T customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones, the telecommunications giant announced the issue had been resolved after several hours. Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers.
