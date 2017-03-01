YouTube challenges cable TV with stre...

YouTube challenges cable TV with streaming service

49 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

YouTube on Tuesday unveiled a streaming television service offering bundles of live channels, in a direct challenge by the Google-owned network to traditional cable and pay TV. YouTube TV was tailored for younger generations seeking news, films and more programs without subscribing to cable or satellite service, according to YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki.

