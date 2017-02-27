Vodafone calls on Brussels for help replacing lost roaming revenue

Feb 28 The European Commission should help telecom firms by cutting spectrum costs and allowing more mergers to help offset the loss of revenue from the end of roaming charges in Europe, Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Tuesday. Speaking on the sidelines of the annual Mobile World Congress, Colao said he had a good meeting with Andrus Ansip, Europe's digital single market commissioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.