VimpelCom returns to growth in Q4; hikes dividend, cash flow targets

Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase. For 2017, the company lifted its growth target for revenue, excluding acquisitions and disposals, to the low single digits as a percentage, compared with its prior outlook for flat to a low single digit.

