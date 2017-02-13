Verizon's move to unlimited data ups ante in wireless war
Verizon Communications Inc.'s announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates. The biggest wireless carrier in the U.S. said on Sunday that it will offer an unlimited data plan, its first in more than five years.
