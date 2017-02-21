Verizon ranks tops in wireless coverage and reliability by RootMetrics

Verizon was named the "undisputed leader" for U.S. wireless coverage and network reliability for the second half of 2016 at the city, state and national levels, based on millions of field tests conducted by RootMetrics. Verizon benefited from its LTE-Advanced service started in summer of 2016, which provided a significant boost to Verizon's download speeds, RootMetrics said in a report released Thursday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.