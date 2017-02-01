Trump's New FCC Chairman Ajit Pai May...

Trump's New FCC Chairman Ajit Pai May Drain the TCPA Swamp

In one of his first official actions, newly elected President Donald Trump tapped Ajit Pai as the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission , replacing outgoing chairman Tom Wheeler. Pai is a sharp critic of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act as it is currently being applied, meaning the FCC's regulatory approach to the TCPA is likely to shift under his leadership.

