Registration will allow you to post comments on newstimes.com and create a newstimes.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. Time Warner hits 52-week high after FCC chairman says he doesn't expect to review the AT&T merger Time Warner stock hit a 52-week high after Ajit Pai, President Trump's FCC chairman, said he didn't think his agency would review its $85 billion merger with AT&T, during an interview at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.