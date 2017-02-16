The Wall Street Journal: AT&T to open up its unlimited wireless data plans
AT&T Inc. is opening up its unlimited wireless data plans to all potential customers, not just those who buy its television service, days after rival Verizon Communications Inc. began offering unlimited plans for the first time since 2011. started offering unlimited data plans, but only to customers who also pay for one of its television services, DirecTV or U-verse, in a bid to retain wireless customers and attract new video households.
