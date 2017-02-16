The Charter Communications headquarters at 400 Atlantic St. in downtown Stamford.
Cable provider Charter Communications recorded another quarter of both growing revenues and profits following its 2016 acquisitions, according to the company's latest earnings report released Thursday. But executives remain quiet about the possibility of another blockbuster deal.
