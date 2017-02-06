Telecom Italia Renaissance Gathers Pace

Telecom Italia is to invest 11 billion in its Italian business as part of a new three-year strategic plan, the operator's third in just over two years. News of the funding, about 5 billion of which is to go on the rollout of "ultra-broadband networks," came at the same time the Italian incumbent heralded a return to growth under the leadership of Flavio Cattaneo, who replaced his under-fire predecessor Marco Patuano in March last year.

