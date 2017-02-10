Tata Communications sells its South Africa-based telecom arm Neotel for Rs 3,200 crore
Neotel has been to sold to Liquid Telecom, a privately owned, pan African telecoms group, majority owned by Econet Wireless Global. Tata Communications today said that it has completed sale of its South Africa based telecom arm Neotel to Liquid Telecom for about Rs 3,200 crore.
