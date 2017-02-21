Sprint and Ericsson to demonstrate live high-speed Gigabit-Class data speeds over Lte TDD
To meet the growing demand for high-speed mobile broadband services, Ericsson and Sprint are driving technology leadership and extending the LTE TDD ecosystem with a live demonstration of Gigabit Class LTE TDD data speeds. The demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona uses LTE technology advances to show 1Gbps class performance over 60MHz of LTE TDD spectrum, an industry first.
