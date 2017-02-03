Spectrum Facing Consumer Fraud Lawsuit Over Wireless Internet Speed Claim Practices

The Office of the Attorney General for the State of New York has filed a consumer fraud complaint against Charter Communications, Inc. and Spectrum Management Holding Company, LLC for deceptive practices in connection with its wireless Internet services. The suit seeks, among other relief, disgorgement, restitution on behalf of consumers, payment of civil fines and an injunction prevent Spectrum from engaging in future wireless Internet practices deemed to violate consumer protection laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.