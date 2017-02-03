Spectrum Facing Consumer Fraud Lawsuit Over Wireless Internet Speed Claim Practices
The Office of the Attorney General for the State of New York has filed a consumer fraud complaint against Charter Communications, Inc. and Spectrum Management Holding Company, LLC for deceptive practices in connection with its wireless Internet services. The suit seeks, among other relief, disgorgement, restitution on behalf of consumers, payment of civil fines and an injunction prevent Spectrum from engaging in future wireless Internet practices deemed to violate consumer protection laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC