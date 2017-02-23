Sonus Diameter Signaling Controller Selected by Korea Telecom
The Sonus DSC 8000 helps Korea Telecom meet the strict levels of reliability, security and quality of service demanded by its global customer base. The Sonus DSC 8000 provides essential STP and Diameter functionality, enabling KT to migrate its signaling network to next-generation protocols at its own pace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC