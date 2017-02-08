SoftBank quarterly profit soars on investment empire
Japanese telecommunications, internet and solar company SoftBank Group Corp. reported Wednesday that its October-December profit soared to about 40 times what it was a year ago. Tokyo-based SoftBank's fiscal third quarter profit totaled 91.2 billion yen up dramatically from 2.3 billion yen in 2015.
