SK Telecom's Travelling ICT Experience Center 'T.um Mobile' Goes to Barcelona
T.um Mobile will be opened as part of the Youth Mobile Festival disciplines. T.um Mobile is the world's first portable ICT museum, which SK Telecom has been operating in Korea since 2014 with the aim to bridge digital divide by providing children in rural and remote areas with the opportunity to experience and learn cutting-edge ICT.
