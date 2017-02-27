Siemens and Allg uer oeberlandwerk form joint venture for smart grid expansion

Siemens and Allgauer Uberlandwerk GmbH , based in Kempten, Germany, have formed a joint venture named egrid to commercially implement the results from IRENE and IREN2, two joint smart grid research projects in Wildpoldsried. It was agreed that Siemens would acquire a 49-percent share in the AUW subsidiary, egrid applications & consulting GmbH.

