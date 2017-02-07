Rostelecom announces VDSL upgrade tender

Russian nationwide operator Rostelecom has announced a supply tender worth RUB3.8 billion for the upgrade of its copper line access network with multi-service access nodes supporting VDSL2 high speed broadband services, Vedomosti reported, adding that the winner of the tender will receive a two-year framework contract for the rollout. Whilst Rostelecom's main fixed access network focus is on /direct fibre architecture, a company spokesperson explained that in certain cases, upgrading the existing copper lines will be more cost efficient than replacement with fibre, whilst enabling access speeds of 'up to 100Mbps'.

