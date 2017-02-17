Report: SoftBank trying to revive T-M...

Report: SoftBank trying to revive T-Mobile-Sprint merger

2 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Report: SoftBank trying to revive T-Mobile-Sprint merger Japan's SoftBank Group may be trying to revive a long rumored T-Mobile-Sprint merger Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m4ASaS Both T-Mobile and Sprint's stock prices rose significantly Friday afternoon following a Reuters report that Japan's SoftBank Group was preparing to cede control of Sprint to Deutsche Telekom, bolstering the possibility of a long speculated merger between the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers. SoftBank hasn't approached Deutsche Telekom yet, the report says, because the Federal Communications Commission had banned discussions among rivals during an ongoing wireless spectrum auction.

Chicago, IL

