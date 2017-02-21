QuintilesIMS Announces Offering of Se...

QuintilesIMS Announces Offering of Senior Notes and Proposed Refinancing of Existing Indebtedness

In connection with the notes offering, the Issuer intends to refinance all of the outstanding term B loans under its senior secured credit facility with an extended, upsized and repriced term B loan facility in an aggregate principal amount equal to $3,065 million equivalent amount comprised of both U.S. dollar denominated term B loans and euro denominated term B loans. The extended term B loans will mature in 2024 and will represent an increase of approximately $600 million from the amount of term B loans currently outstanding.

