Public Wi-Fi access coming to downtown Halifax, Dartmouth
Councillors debated the motion for two hours, and it was a close vote - 9-8 in favour. The Wi-Fi will be online in July or August of this year, covering the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts, the properties of the North Memorial Library and the Halifax Central Library and Grand Parade.
