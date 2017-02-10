Sales for the quarter were $34.1 million, compared ... )--PawCulture.com offers 5 tips to make your dog fall in love with you. "It's mix of art and science-blending some Dr. Doolittle skills with a little bribery," says dog trai... )--Ryder today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 17, 2017, to shareholders of record on February 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.