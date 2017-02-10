PCCW to sell $1.1 bln HKT Trust units...

PCCW to sell $1.1 bln HKT Trust units to fund core businesses

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 13 PCCW Ltd said on Monday it would sell HK$8.53 billion worth of share stapled units at HKT Trust and HKT Ltd, raising proceeds to fund its investment in core businesses and to repay debt. PCCW will sell 840.75 million units, representing 11.1 percent of the total number of units in issue, to third-party investors at HK$10.15 per unit, the telecom group said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan 30 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec '16 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC