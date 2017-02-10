PCCW to sell $1.1 bln HKT Trust units to fund core businesses
Feb 13 PCCW Ltd said on Monday it would sell HK$8.53 billion worth of share stapled units at HKT Trust and HKT Ltd, raising proceeds to fund its investment in core businesses and to repay debt. PCCW will sell 840.75 million units, representing 11.1 percent of the total number of units in issue, to third-party investors at HK$10.15 per unit, the telecom group said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
