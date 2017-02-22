Optus begins rollout of new super-fast 4.5G network
Macquarie Park in Sydney is the first suburb getting access to Optus' new 4.5G network, which is capable of 1.03Gbps maximum theoretical download speeds. Telstra was the first to launch a network standard between 4G and 5G, which it dubbed 4GX , and now Optus is following suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC