NY attorney general sues internet provider over speed claims
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference in New York. Schneiderman says his colleagues and other lawyers are being moved to action because they believe Trump "does not have respect for the rule of law."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC