Nokia Q4 sales up but profit down at $682 million

Nokia Corp. says fourth-quarter profit fell to 633 million euros from 1.8 billion euros a year earlier, but sales almost doubled to 6.6 billion euros. Describing 2016 as a time of transition, CEO Rajeev Suri says that he was disappointed with the result but that the year ended "well-positioned for the future" for the Finland-based telecoms networks provider despite the challenging climate in broadband networks.

