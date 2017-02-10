Nokia introduces worldwide IoT networ...

Nokia introduces worldwide IoT network grid as a service #MWC17

Nokia worldwide IoT network grid enables communication service providers and enterprises to take advantage of new business opportunities that will become available through a multi-country federation of IoT connectivity services Draws on Nokia's extensive technology and services portfolio including a global services command center which uses the Nokia IMPACT IoT Platform with new subscription management for eSIM, and Nokia's M2M Core as a service Enables enterprises to take advantage of a global IoT connectivity and services grid with a unified view of IoT devices, subscriptions, billing and customer care Espoo, Finland - Nokia has created the Nokia worldwide IoT network grid, a 'one-stop-shop', full service model offering seamless IoT connectivity across technologies and geographical borders to address the transport, health, utilities and safety markets.

