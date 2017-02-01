New York court approves Verizon settl...

New York court approves Verizon settlement over 'merger tax' objections

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's ( The Appellate Division, First Department in Manhattan said a lower court judge erred in rejecting a class-action settlement requiring Verizon to disclose more information to shareholders who thought it overpaid, and get a "fairness opinion" if it sold some of the venture's assets. It also entitled the shareholders' lawyers to up to $2 million for fees and expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan 30 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec '16 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC