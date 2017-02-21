#MWC: Telecom bigwigs meet in Barcelona
Telecom executives from Vodafone Group to Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica are meeting at the industry's annual get-together in Barcelona from today, with more on their minds than the latest handsets. Deals under consideration at the highest levels could realign the industry on a global scale, and executives like Deutsche Telekom chief executive Tim Hoettges and Vodafone's Vittorio Colao who are attending Mobile World Congress carry the weight of decisions that will shape their companies for years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC