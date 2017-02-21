MWC: Telecom bigwigs meet in Barcelona

Telecom executives from Vodafone Group to Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica are meeting at the industry's annual get-together in Barcelona from today, with more on their minds than the latest handsets. Deals under consideration at the highest levels could realign the industry on a global scale, and executives like Deutsche Telekom chief executive Tim Hoettges and Vodafone's Vittorio Colao who are attending Mobile World Congress carry the weight of decisions that will shape their companies for years to come.

