Millicom agrees to sell Senegal unit for $129 mln
Feb 7 Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its Tigo Senegal subsidiary to the local Wari group for $129 million. Millicom provides mobile services to more than 57 million customers and its business focuses on Latin America and Africa, while Wari provides digital financial services in Africa with 500,000 sending outlets worldwide and 45,000 paying points.
