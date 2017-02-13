L3 Increases Quarterly Dividend
The Board has also declared the next dividend payable on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2017. "This is L3's 13th consecutive annual dividend increase, reflecting the Board's continued confidence in our financial position and outlook as we execute on our strategic growth initiatives," said Michael T. Strianese, L3's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
