ITC draws international attention
The $21 million Integrated Test Center under construction at Basin Electric Corp.'s Dry Fork Station power plant north of Gillette is already generating an international buzz before even a single minute of research has been logged in the facility. That's because the potential for a breakthrough in capturing and repurposing carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants can be a global game-changers, state and industry officials have said.
