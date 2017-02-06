Iranian child seeking emergency eye surgery arrives in New York

Alma Kashkooli, , from Iran who has a severe medical condition, is wheeled out of customs by her mother Farimeh Kashkooli who is living in the United States on a student Visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, as Alma arrives at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after traveling from Istanbul Turkey February 6, 2017. Alma Kashkooli, , from Iran who has a severe medical condition, sits in a stroller as her mother Farimeh Kashkooli embraces a children's aid who escorted Alma to the U.S. from Istanbul Turkey upon their arrival at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, February 6, 2017.

