Iranian child seeking emergency eye surgery arrives in New York
Alma Kashkooli, , from Iran who has a severe medical condition, is wheeled out of customs by her mother Farimeh Kashkooli who is living in the United States on a student Visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, as Alma arrives at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after traveling from Istanbul Turkey February 6, 2017. Alma Kashkooli, , from Iran who has a severe medical condition, sits in a stroller as her mother Farimeh Kashkooli embraces a children's aid who escorted Alma to the U.S. from Istanbul Turkey upon their arrival at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, February 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC