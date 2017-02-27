How San Bernardino Community College District is about to make $157 million off KVCR

Gloria Macías Harrison, vice president of the San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees, Chancellor Bruce Baron, KVCR-TV Program Manager Ben Holland, KVCR-FM Program Manager Rick Dulock, and KVCR-TV Director of Television Lillian Vasquez, watch the afternoon feeds in the KVCR-TV control room Monday. The district, which runs the station, announced Monday that it will be trading in the television station's FM frequency in exchange for an expected $157 million in a Federal Communications Commission auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.