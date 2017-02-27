How San Bernardino Community College ...

How San Bernardino Community College District is about to make $157 million off KVCR

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Gloria Macías Harrison, vice president of the San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees, Chancellor Bruce Baron, KVCR-TV Program Manager Ben Holland, KVCR-FM Program Manager Rick Dulock, and KVCR-TV Director of Television Lillian Vasquez, watch the afternoon feeds in the KVCR-TV control room Monday. The district, which runs the station, announced Monday that it will be trading in the television station's FM frequency in exchange for an expected $157 million in a Federal Communications Commission auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan 30 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec '16 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC