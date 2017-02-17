Harris Corporation Helps Tallahassee ...

Harris Corporation Helps Tallahassee Team Compete in the Florida Astronaut Challenge Finals

A Tallahassee high school team is competing this week in the finals of the Florida Astronaut Challenge at the Kennedy Space Center, thanks to their skills and some help from Florida-based Trent Walker and Justin Golabek simulate the landing of a Space Shuttle at Kennedy Space Center as part of the Student Astronaut Challenge at the KSC Visitors Center Feb. 16. The students were part of a team from St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Tallahassee, Florida, which was sponsored by Harris Corporation. Te team was among 15 finalists to take part in the high school division of the competition that promotes Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education.

Chicago, IL

