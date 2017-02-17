Global Markets-Deutsche Telekom lifts Europe shares, dollar dips

LONDON, Feb 20 European stocks rose on Monday, led higher by Deutsche Telekom on talk of a merger involving its U.S. mobile unit, while the dollar dipped as uncertainty over European politics and the timing of a U.S. interest rate rise kept investors nervous. Unilever shares fell nearly 9 percent at one point and were on track for their biggest one-day drop in more than 13 years after U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew on Sunday a proposal for a merger with its larger rival.

