Frontier Communications CEO Daniel McCarthy in October 2016 in Fairfield, Conn.

Frontier Communications reported a $45 million revenue shortfall for the fourth quarter of 2016, the result of new customers it inherited from Verizon Communications in three states not paying their bills. Frontier, based in Norwalk and the dominant telephone company in Connecticut, reported an $80 million loss in the fourth quarter as revenue declined from the third quarter by $115 million or 5 percent to $2.4 billion.

