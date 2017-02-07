From "Obamaphones" to an attack on internet access: The...
Activists protest outside Federal Communications Commission as the commission is about to meet to receive public comment on proposed open Internet notice of proposed rulemaking and spectrum auctions May 15, 2014 Over the summer, the United Nations declared that internet access is a human right, releasing a nonbinding resolution that unequivocally condemns "measures to intentionally prevent or disrupt access to or dissemination of information online in violation of international human rights law" This resolution came after Barack Obama had declared in 2015 that "high-speed broadband is not a luxury, it's a necessity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC