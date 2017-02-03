FCC suspends probes of telecommunications firms
The Federal Communications Commission on Friday suspended its probes into whether thee major telecommunications companies violated net neutrality rules with their data plans. The FCC's wireless telecom bureau sent letters to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile informing them that the probes were over.
